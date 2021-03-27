March 27 Face of the Day: Derek Drummond

Derek Drummond has spread the word of God for many years in the Council Bluffs area, but he will soon be bringing his work to the American southwest.

Drummond grew up in Stanley, Kansas, which is now a neighborhood in Overland Park south of Kansas City. He graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1996 and then went to neighboring Lawrence to attend Kansas University. He got his degree in education in 2001 and later moved to southwest Iowa.

Before he got into teaching, Drummond did pastoral work. Locally, he was a youth minister for Broadway United Methodist Church. Drummond is celebrating his seventh full-time year teaching at Heartland Christian School. In 2018, he earned a bible degree online at Grand Canyon University. These days, Drummond can be found teaching a number of different classes in the middle school and high school. He mostly teaches math classes, but has taught or also teaches physical education, economics, religion, government and certain elective courses.

Drummond said he was no stranger to Heartland Christian before joining the staff.

“My kids were enrolled here since they’ve been in preschool,” he said. “And I have a passion for God and for kids, so Heartland Christian was a great fit for that. I love it. This is truly just a great place.”