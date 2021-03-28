March 28 Face of the Day: Jana Neal

Jana Neal is a familiar, smiling face for the hungry students at Heartland Christian School.

Neal was born and raised in Omaha. She was homeschooled and graduated when she was 16.

She immediately went into the work force while also studying business at Metropolitan Community College and Bellevue University. She now works at PayPal, but Neal makes a trip to Council Bluffs every Monday through Friday during the school year.

Neal’s two children, second-grader Lincoln and third-grader Gracyn, have been attending Heartland Christian for the past five years. Late last year, Neal took a volunteer position to serve lunch at the school. She hands out meals, keeps the lunch room orderly and is always on the lookout for food fights.

She said Heartland Christian has been good to her family and it’s great being able to see her two kids more during the day.

“I just really feel like this is a home here,” she said. “And it’s nice to see my kids interacting with their classmates, seeing who their friends are. It’s really fun for me.”