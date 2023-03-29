Jessica Vanderpool is the Director of Sales for the Holiday Inn and Suites and the Hampton Inn in Council Bluffs. April 15 will be her 15 year anniversary with the company.

Vanderpool will celebrate 13 years of marriage with her husband Bill this year and she has two dogs: Dash and Deja.

She enjoys taking her furry family members on walks through the River’s Edge Park area and spending time with friends exploring the greater Council Bluffs area.

Vanderpool first became aware of the “Discs for Dogs” fundraiser from her catering sales manager, who was inducted into Leadership Council Bluffs. This course encourages its classmates to lead a community project, and Midlands Humane Society was selected this year by her catering manager’s team.

Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs will host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus.

Midlands Humane Society provides a much needed service in the Council Bluffs area.

“I look forward to seeing their future growth and the positive relationship between the shelter and the community we live in,” Vanderpool said.

Vanderpool is excited to see this event come to life. She says she has participated in many golf events, but to see a disc golf event is a fun alternative.