Haimi Dagnew grew up 8,000 miles away from Council Bluffs, but she’s been a part of the community for about four years.

Dagnew is from Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, Africa. She said she also spent time in Tanzania, another country in East Africa. She moved to the United States after high school to pursue an environmental studies degree at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. She also minored in geography. Dagnew earned her bachelor’s degree in 2018 and then moved to Council Bluffs.

Dagnew spent time working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at Lake Manawa State Park, as well as Pottawattamie Conservation. She also worked side jobs and volunteered, with one of the organizations being Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. She ended up on the Habitat staff through AmeriCorps and when her time came to leave, Dagnew said the administration didn’t want to see her go. Habitat CB created the program associate title, which she’s held since January 2022.

Dagnew helps oversee Habitat Council Bluffs’ home ownership and home repair programs alongside Program Manager Kim Smith. The home repair program is an income-based service for residents of Pottawattamie and Mills counties and she’s there to help every step of the way, from application time to when the repairs are completed. Dagnew said working for Habitat has been an amazing experience, and her work has left her with a greater appreciation of Council Bluffs and the community.

“It’s made where I live way more interesting and more invested in the people around me,” she said.

Dagnew is quite busy these days as Habitat Council Bluffs has opened up applications for the latest round in the home ownership program. She said those looking to apply need to attend an in-person class to see if they qualify and if home ownership is the right choice for them. Those who wish to apply must live or work in Pottawattamie or Mills counties; however, it is noted that homes are only built in Council Bluffs. The classes are held at the Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs offices, 1228 S. Main St. There are two more informal classes held at 6 p.m. the next two Thursdays, and they last less than an hour. Links for tickets to the home ownership program information sessions can be found on the Habitat Council Bluffs Facebook page or on their website, habitatcb.org. People can also call 712-256-0838 to make arrangements.

Dagnew and the Habitat CB crew are hoping to see some new faces and get the ball rolling on home ownership these next few weeks.