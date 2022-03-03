March 3 Face of the Day: Hareplane

If you think bunny puns are funny, then Midlands Humane Society has you covered with Hareplane and a few more of his pals.

Midlands currently has a sizable stock of rabbits available for adoption at the shelter. Hareplan is a male bunny who is littermates to fellow cleverly-named siblings: Dust Bunny, Hoppy Disc and Millionhare.

They’re all babies, and their mom was recently adopted. They’re all used to being held and carried, so they are definitely ready for a loving home. The adoption fee is $30 per rabbit. Shelter staff members mentioned that rabbits have specific housing and dietary needs, so potential owners should look into their needs before adopting.

In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce the date of its annual gala fundraiser. This year’s event will be on Friday, May 13, and will once again take place at the Mid-America Center. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Midlands website. More information about the event will come as the date draws nearer.

Also, this week is PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week, and the Council Bluffs location, 815 McDermott St., is joining in on the fun. Midlands has a select number of cats there and invite the public to go pay them a visit.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer