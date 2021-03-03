 Skip to main content
March 3 Face of the Day: Odie the Chihuahua
March 3 Face of the Day: Odie the Chihuahua

FotD Odie

Odie

 Staff photo/Courtney Brummer-Clark

Odie — short for Odephus — is a 1-year-old Chihuahua who was adopted by Nonpareil Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark and her family in January.

Odie was part of a transfer from an animal shelter in Kansas to the Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs. His favorite past-times are long walks, car rides, belly rubs, candlelight dinners of Purina Plus Classic Ground Chicken with Barley, and barking at squirrels, birds and his own gas. His favorite toy is his stuffed animal “Squeakers.”

He is the best boy.

More information about fostering, adoption, volunteering and donation opportunities at the Midlands Humane Society can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

