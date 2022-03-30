March 30 Face of the Day: Chuck Skokan

Chuck Skokan is a friendly face known across many generations of Lewis Central staff and students.

Skokan grew up in the Mineola area and attended Glenwood High School. He graduated in 1983 and immediately went to work. He started off working in the Glenwood Community School District for a bit but then headed north to work for Lewis Central Schools as a custodian.

He’s been a Titan ever since, and he currently serves as the maintenance supervisor for Lewis Central High School. He’s been living in Council Bluffs for just over 15 years. Skokan is on his 39th year with Lewis Central, and he’s been all over the district during his time. He said he started off at the old high school, as well as Kreft Primary School, but he’s been at the current high school location for some time now.

A lot has changed in the district over recent decades. From building add-ons to administrative changes to new classes coming through and more, Skokan has seen them all.

“Every day’s a new experience,” he said. “It’s been a fun ride.”

Many years ago, Skokan’s sister passed away, leaving behind two young children. Skokan helped take care of them as they grew up, and they both eventually graduated from Lewis Central High School.

Skokan said it’s been a joy seeing different generations of students graduate, start their own families and introduce a new generation of students to LC. He’s at most every Titan athletic event, and he said he loves taking part in the community camaraderie.

As he approaches 40 years on the job, he’s often asked when he’ll be retiring. He doesn’t have an honest answer because he said it doesn’t feel like work when he comes into Lewis Central. He said he’s still having fun, so he’ll be around for a while.

When Skokan isn’t busy with the goings on at Lewis Central, he can often be found in the garage tinkering with his classic Ford automobile collection. He has a 1929 and 1930 Model A, and he has Thunderbirds from 1962, 1976 and 2002. He said he enjoys fixing them up, but also just playing around under the hood and getting his hands dirty.

— Joe Shearer