March 30 Face of the Day: Marley the Lab

Marley is a “sweet, but very sensitive boy” who is looking for just the right forever home where he can learn to trust the world around him. Marley is a 3-year-old male Labrador and chow chow mix who is currently available at Midlands Humane Society.

Shelter staff say he is a loving, kind pup, but he is also extremely anxious and has a hard time meeting new people or being in new surroundings. Marley’s looking for an owner in a quiet, low-traffic home with owners who can help teach him that the world isn’t such a scary place. If there’s another dog in the house, they ask that it be calm and laid back so it can help show Marley the ropes.

He is available to see by appointment only, and those who are interesting in meeting Marley can contact Rachael Wilson at the shelter. His adoption he is $150, which include altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said to keep an eye out for more information as the date draws closer.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.