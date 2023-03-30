Sara Starr is the catering sales manager for Main Event Catering, a catering company with over 20 years of the experience serving the greater Omaha Area. She has been with Kinseth Management company, who runs Main Event, for a little over 10 years, but has just celebrated her first-year anniversary as their catering manager.

Starr and her husband, Mike, will mark their 13th year of marriage in July. They currently have one daughter and two cats. Last year they said goodbye to their 13-year-old springer spaniel, Brutis, when he had to be put down after a long life bringing joy to his family.

Starr enjoys watching things grow — usually her garden. She dedicates a big part of her springs and summers to cultivating her garden so that she can share her harvest with friends and family.

While participating in Leadership Council Bluffs Class 35, Starr and her team were tasked with finding a project to benefit the Council Bluffs area. After the passing of her dog, she wandered by Midlands Humane Society and was inspired to find a way to help other canine companions.

Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs will host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus.

Discs for Dogs is a disc golf tournament designed to appeal to beginner level players; 100% of this “fun”draiser’s proceeds will go directly to the Midlands Humane Society.

To sign up to play or to become a sponsor, visit https://bit.ly/Discs4Dogs.

“Midland Humane Society not only welcomes the animals that need their care, they also strive to provide exceptional attention to these creatures,” Starr said. “Through the addition of their veterinarian, Midlands can now independently treat these displaced pets at their location, so that they can be adopted into a loving home more quickly.”

Starr looks forward to a fun morning playing disc golf for the first time on May 6, and hopes others will donate or sign up to play.