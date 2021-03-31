March 31 Face of the Day: Addison Duncan

Addison Duncan is ready to compete in spring sports for the Saintes.

Addison, 13, was born in Sioux City, but her family moved to Council Bluffs around her kindergarten age. She’s been at St. Albert Catholic Schools ever since, and she is currently an eighth-grader. Her sister, Reese, is a sophomore and her brother, Sam, is a third-grader. With her middle school career ending in a couple of months, Addison looked back at her time at St. Albert with admiration.

“I’ve really liked it so far,” she said. “I like being in a smaller school where I know most of the people.”

Like many students her age, Addison said she is both nervous and excited about taking the step up to high school. She said she’s looking forward to having more responsibilities and freedoms as she gets older, and she’s interested in seeing which direction she will take her curriculum with elective courses.

Another thing Addison is definitely excited about is competing in varsity athletics. She runs cross country and track, and she said she’s ready to compete on a higher level. Track season is currently underway, and Addison said it’s been great working out and being with the team after COVID-19 shut down the spring sports season last year.

“That was really disappointing,” she said. “So we’re all ready to get out there this year.”