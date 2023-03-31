Jonathan Holland has served as chief program officer at Children’s Square for the past year.

He and his wife, Becky, relocated to the Omaha metro area in 2018 to be closer to her family, who live in Valley, Nebraska. They welcomed their first and only human child, Jocelyn, to the world 23 months ago. They also have two “fur babies,” Champ, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and Layla, a Scottish Terrier.

Between being a part of Creighton’s Interdisciplinary Leadership Doctoral program, parenting, working at Children’s Square and participating in Leadership Council Bluffs, Holland’s life is “pretty full,” he says. However, he enjoy all things outdoors, including (but not limited to) smoking meat, hiking, canoeing, gardening and golf.

“I also usually have some home improvement projects going on,” he said.

Through his participation in Leadership Council Bluffs, Holland is part of the team hosting a disc golf tournament fundraiser for Midlands Humane Society. He is also a hole sponsor for the event.

Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs will host Discs for Dogs to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus.

“I am just really lucky to be working with this great group of dedicated individuals and being part of this amazing event,” Holland said.

“I work for an organization that helps children who, in many cases, have a traumatic background. This is challenging and emotionally draining work, so I understand the equally difficult work done by the Midlands Humane Society. It takes strong people to help living things overcome neglectful and abusive situations, and I am glad there are dedicated people in organizations like Children’s Square and the Midlands Humane Society that do not hesitate to provide shelter, support, healing and a caring environment to those in need. As an animal lover myself, I am very appreciative of the work done by MHS.”

Join Holland as a player or hole sponsor by visiting bit.ly/Discs4Dogs for more information.