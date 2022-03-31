March 31 Face of the Day: Nicholas Berg and Hannah Morris

Nicholas Berg and Hannah Morris are keeping busy as Yellow Jacket underclassmen.

Berg and Morris, both 16, are currently sophomores at Thomas Jefferson High School. Berg attended Franklin Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at TJ. Morris grew up in Des Moines and went to Phillips Elementary School before moving to Council Bluffs when she was a sixth-grader. She also went to Wilson before making her way to Thomas Jefferson.

The two said they’ve enjoyed their high school school experience so far, and they credit being active outside the classroom as a factor. Berg runs cross country and track, and he played baseball last summer. Morris sings in the TJ choir and show choir, is a member of the dance team and is also on the tennis team. Berg and Morris said they’re both glad that the spring sports are here, and they’re just getting their respective seasons underway.

Berg and Morris are also a part of the Thomas Jefferson robotics team, and they spent part of their week at the Iowa West Field House for the CREATE US Open Robotics Championship. The event is one of the largest robotics competitions in the world, and the high school competition brought competitors in from across the country, as well as Canada and Taiwan.

While their team, which also features sophomore Hunter Kennedy, had tough luck in their early matches, they said it was a fun, unique experience meeting and competing with people from across the globe.

There are still a couple of months left in the school year, but Berg and Morris keep so busy they say it’ll go by in a flash. They just hope to end the year strong on the field of play and in the classroom. They’re both looking forward to a summer of fun and hanging out with friends. Berg is an avid fisherman and has already been getting out on the river to throw some lines. Morris wants to have some fun in the sun and do plenty of swimming.

— Joe Shearer