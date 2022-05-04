 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
March 4 Face of the Day: Adan Macias

Adan Macias Face of the Day Hospital Week.jpg

For many of us, washing and waxing our floors, as well as vacuuming our carpets once a week, can be a chore. For Adan Macias, it is a way of life at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, a way of life that he enjoys.

“Here at Jennie I feel very comfortable working within my Environmental Services Department,” Adan said. “We work with respect, equality and professionalism,” he goes on to say. “All of Jennie’s staff has a very nice and comfortable culture.”

Adan has worked within the Methodist Hospital System for the past thirteen years, the last year within the Jennie Edmundson family. As a member of the EVS team, his duties include maintaining the floors all over the hospital, be it cleaning and waxing the tiled floors or vacuuming and shampooing the carpeting.

Adan has been married to his wife, Luz Maria Macias, for 33 years. Maria also works in the Environment Services Department. Together he and Maria have five children. They reside in South Omaha.

When asked what he likes to do in his free time, Adan replied by saying that he likes to go for walks and spend time with his granddaughter and the rest of his family.

“I like to enjoy my family as much as I can,” he said. “It is important to me to be a role model for my children, to teach them about respect and dignity,” Adan added.

When asked what makes a good employee, Adan replied that someone who is punctual, responsible in their work, and fulfills all the tasks they are given is of utmost importance.

“I always try to do something extra every day,” said Adan. “I respect my colleagues both inside and outside the department.”

Be assured that respect is mutual, Adan. Thank you for being a valuable part of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson family.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital

