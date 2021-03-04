March 4 Face of the Day: Ava Steinmetz and Micah Nichols

Ava Steinmetz, left, and Micah Nichols were dressed for silly mischief yesterday while assisting the Cat in the Hat at Heartland Christian School. Ava, 11, and Micah, 10, are both fifth-graders at Heartland Christian, where every day is a family affair for the two.
Ava, is the younger sister of eighth-grader Grace and sophomore Hannah Steinmetz. Her father, Justin Steinmetz, is the elementary school principal at Heartland Christian and her grandma, Cyndi Merriam, is the school librarian.
Micah is the younger brother of Zach and Brittany Nichols, who both graduated from Heartland Christian. His mom, Teresa Nichols, is the school treasurer and a member of the board of directors.
Ava and Micah are both very active kids. Ava plays basketball and also dances, and she trains at In Motion Gymnastics. Micah said he’s glad to see warm weather after a cold, snowy few weeks. He said he’s looking forward to spending as much time outside as he can, and he can’t wait to brush the dust off his bicycle.
Wednesday morning, Ava and Micah donned costumes to play Thing 1 and Thing 2 from the classic Dr. Seuss book, “The Cat in the Hat.” Librarian Cyndi Merriam has an annual tradition of dressing up as the titular cat and reading various Dr. Seuss books to Heartland Christian students in honor of the author’s birthday on March 2. Each year, two fifth-graders are chosen to don the costumes and help Merriam lead younger students through Seuss-related art activities.
They both said it was fun helping put the program on after growing up been read to by Merriam. Be sure to catch photos of the Dr. Seuss-inspired action in the Friday edition of the Daily Nonpareil and at nonpareilonline.com.
— Joe Shearer