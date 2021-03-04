March 4 Face of the Day: Ava Steinmetz and Micah Nichols

Ava Steinmetz, left, and Micah Nichols were dressed for silly mischief yesterday while assisting the Cat in the Hat at Heartland Christian School. Ava, 11, and Micah, 10, are both fifth-graders at Heartland Christian, where every day is a family affair for the two.

Ava, is the younger sister of eighth-grader Grace and sophomore Hannah Steinmetz. Her father, Justin Steinmetz, is the elementary school principal at Heartland Christian and her grandma, Cyndi Merriam, is the school librarian.

Micah is the younger brother of Zach and Brittany Nichols, who both graduated from Heartland Christian. His mom, Teresa Nichols, is the school treasurer and a member of the board of directors.

Ava and Micah are both very active kids. Ava plays basketball and also dances, and she trains at In Motion Gymnastics. Micah said he’s glad to see warm weather after a cold, snowy few weeks. He said he’s looking forward to spending as much time outside as he can, and he can’t wait to brush the dust off his bicycle.