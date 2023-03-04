Kaiden Addison is a numbers guy.

Addison, 8, grew up in Council Bluffs but has lived in Crescent for about two years. He’s been a student at Franklin Elemenrary School for most of his education, and he is a third-grader there this year. He is a student in teacher Alex Martinez’s classroom, and he said it’s been a great school year so far.

Addison said he enjoys many things about his day-to-day life at Franklin, but his absolute favorite thing is learning math. His teachers and office staff were nearby while Addison spoke with the Nonpareil this week, and they all talked up his arithmetic skills. He said he enjoys solving problems and using numbers to do so.

Outside the classroom, Addison keeps active playing sports. He said he is or has been involved in soccer, football and basketball. With the spring season drawing closer by the day, Addison said he’s excited to hit the pitch to play some soccer.

At home, Addison enjoys spending time with his dogs Zoey and Lucy. Zoey is older and mostly sleeps but Lucy is very active and Addison said he loves playing with her and taking her on walks. His math love doesn’t end after school, as he often plays Prodigy Math, an online role playing game dedicated to teaching math while involving users in an adventure game.