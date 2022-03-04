March 4 Face of the Day: Teri Bowers and Zeus

Teri Bowers and Zeus the dog have become best buds at Midlands Humane Society.

Bowers grew up in Missouri Valley, and she graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1998. After high school, Bowers said she did a lot of traveling and had some interesting experiences, including living on a sailboat off of San Diego, working at a dude ranch and later starting a cleaning business in Tuscon, Arizona and living in the mountains. She said she wanted to see what was out there after growing up in the Midwest.

“I was born in a corn field,” she said. “There had to be more.”

Bowers has since made her way back home, and she’s currently living in Missouri Valley. She makes the commute to Council Bluffs many times a week as she is one of Midlands Humane Society’s newer hires. She’s been there since October, and as an animal lover she said it’s always heartwarming to see animals find warm, loving homes.

She said she’s always rooting for the underdogs, which includes her buddy Zeus. Zeus is a 2-year-old male pit bull terrier mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Bowers said he came from a tough situation, so he is still shy around newcomers; however, she said putting in the time to show him love will make him your best friend.

He is a ball of energy when he’s ready to play and is the best cuddle buddy when it’s time to relax. Bowers said he’s been at the shelter for a while, so she hopes the right forever home comes his way soon.

Certain areas have pit bull breed bans, including Council Bluffs, so potential owners should take note. His adoption fee is $150, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce the date of its annual gala fundraiser. This year’s event will be on Friday, May 13, and will once again take place at the Mid-America Center. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Midlands website. More information about the event will come as the date draws nearer. Also, this week is PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week, and the Council Bluffs location, 815 McDermott St., is joining in on the fun.

Midlands has a select number of cats there and invite the public to go pay them a visit. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer