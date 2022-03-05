March 5 Face of the Day: Caden Manzer

Caden Manzer has gone from Riverside to the land of Reivers, and he’s just about ready to start a career.

Manzer, 19, was born and raised in Oakland. He attended Riverside High School, and he graduated last year. He is now studying at Iowa Western Community College, where he is in the school’s welding technology diploma program. Manzer said he’s been welding since he was a young boy.

He said he learned from his dad, and he grew up helping him tack up spots on race cars and other random projects over the years. He said those experiences inspired him to make a career out of it. Although he’s been welding for much of his life, he said he’s learned a lot under the tutelage of instructor Tim Branan and others. He said he should be earning his diploma in May, and he’ll be hoping to enter the workforce as soon as possible.

While Manzer is looking forward to graduating in the summer, he is also excited to hit the race track. He said his family has been into figure 8 racing and demolition derby runs for much of his life, and he is getting a car ready to compete this upcoming season. His whole family loves the sport, and he enjoys competing alongside or cheering on his siblings Lucas, Madison and Caile each season.

Manzer has a lot to look forward to, and he is aimed at finishing his time at Iowa Western strong.

— Joe Shearer