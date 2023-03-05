Say hello to Guiseppe the dog! He is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix whose favorite thing is going on his daily walks and sniffing everything he can, according to staff at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs, where Guiseppe is currently available for adoption.

This guy is high energy, loves to play and is an intelligent dude who will be happy to learn new tricks and work on his basic obedience, staff say. He is very food motivated so training should be a breeze. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, neutering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.