March 5 Face of the Day: Leslie Hernandez

Leslie Hernandez said being involved outside the classroom has led to a fulfilling high school experience so far.

Leslie, 15, grew up in Carter Lake and still lives there today. She attended Carter Lake Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a sophomore. Nearly halfway through her high school career, Leslie said it’s been a great experience so far. Her older siblings, Yisel and Brian, are Yellow Jacket alumni and they told her to get involved in extracurricular activities at T.J., and she said it was great advice.

“I feel that at T.J. they really want you to get involved,” she said. “You start getting along with everyone and start having some really good friendships.”