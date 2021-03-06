March 6 Face of the Day: Abie Brown

With the warm weather melting snow across Council Bluffs, Abie Brown is ready tee it up on the golf course.

Abie, 15, is a native of Council Bluffs and a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School. She started her education in the Lewis Central Community School District but transferred to the Council Bluffs Community School District as a fifth-grader. She attended Rue Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J. With her second year of high school nearly complete, she said she’s enjoyed her time as a Yellow Jacket after learning the ropes as a freshman.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “Things were a little stressful my freshman year, but then I got the hang of it.”

Abie stays active outside the classroom, participating in the school’s yearbook staff and playing golf as a Lady Yellow Jacket. She takes on many roles with the yearbook, from writing and shooting photos to editing pages and beyond. She said it’s been a fun experience getting to write about the daily lives of students and document the events unfolded at the school. She said deadlines are getting tighter as the end of the school year draws nearer, but she said the staff is up to the challenge.