March 6 Face of the Day: Goulash the dog

Much like his namesake, Goulash the dog is a hearty boy and he wants you to know that today is the last day of the National Adoption Week at PetSmart in Council Bluffs.

Goulash is a 2-year-old male boxer and labrador mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. Shelter staff members say he “is a high energy dog who likes to talk.”

He is shy at first, but is easily won over with treats and a little love. He could use some light training for basic commands and to build confidence as he meets new people and sees new environments. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering.

In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce the date of its annual gala fundraiser. This year’s event will be on Friday, May 13, and will once again take place at the Mid-America Center. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Midlands website. More information about the event will come as the date draws nearer.

Also, this week is PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week, and the Council Bluffs location, 815 McDermott St., is joining in on the fun. Midlands has a select number of animals there and invite the public to go pay them a visit today on the final day of the event.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer