This darling girl is Darla the dog, a 3-year-old spayed female American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Darla arrived to Midlands Humane Society as a stray on Oct. 29, where she has been patiently waiting for her forever family to come find her.

This gal is adorable and boy, does she know it! She loves attention and getting her daily exercise. She needs to work on her basic commands, but she is ready to learn.

Due to her breed, Darla must be adopted outside of Council Bluffs to an area without a breed ban. Her adoption fee is $150, which covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter, located at 1020 Railroad Ave., can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.