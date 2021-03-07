March 7 Face of the Day: Matt Gronstal

Matt Gronstal was born and raised in Council Bluffs, graduating from St. Albert High School.

He spent a decade in the Chicago area after earning his degree in accounting from St. Mary’s University in Minnesota before his southwest Iowa roots pulled him home. This will be Gronstal’s ninth year serving on the Iowa West Foundation board, and his second as chair.

In addition, he also volunteers with the Council Bluffs City Planning Commission, Leadership Council Bluffs, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, St. Albert Catholic Schools, St. Patrick’s Parish, the Diocese of Des Moines and the Historic General Dodge House.

When the president of Availa Bank isn’t working, you can find him attending one of his four kids’ activities with his wife, Lisa.

Gronstal comes from a big family. Fun fact: “I have ten siblings including two sisters who are born one month apart (one is adopted).”

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking, and healthy families programs and projects. The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation