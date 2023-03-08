The Shamrock Shuffle is this Saturday, and John Urzendowski is ready to reprise his role as the ceremonial leprechaun.

Urzendowski, 36, is an Omaha native, but he’s been a part of the Council Bluffs community for more than a decade. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 2005 and later studied at Metropolitan Community College. He is a personal trainer with certifications from the American Council on Exercise and the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

Urzendowski is a familiar face at Renegade Bootcamp and Boxing, 19277 Conifer Lane, as he’s been a trainer and teacher at the gym since its opening in 2016. He has been training, himself, in Council Bluffs since 2012. He said a lot has changed since Renegade’s opening, but one constant has been great clients he loves working out with week in and week out.

Urzendowski also works part time at Barley’s on the 100 Block, where he’s been since August 2021. He said working at Barley’s and being on the 100 Block are great because he gets to interact with even more of the community on a daily basis.

Urzendowski keeps busy as a family man, as well. He and his wife, Kasey, welcomed their third child in July. Shaemus Urzendowski is now 7 months old, and the younger brother of Solomon, 4, and their sister Isley, 6. Urzendowski said a lot was going on in life right after his son was born, but the dust has settled and the family is happy and healthy. His brother, Paul, also recently had a child, so the Urzendowski’s are getting lots of family time in these days.

Urzendowski is looking forward to donning his green garb this Saturday for The 712 Initiative’s annual Shamrock Shuffle fun run and walk through Council Bluffs. The race always begins on the 100 Block, and since 2017, Urzendowski has led the pack from the starting line dressed as a leprechaun. He said the day of the race is a great hangout, and he’s just happy to be able to contribute to a fun event.

“It’s about maintaining my relationship with community and it’s just a fun gig,” he said. “It’s good for the block, good for (The 712 Initiative). It gets bigger and better every year. I’m happy to do my part.”

The deadline for race registration is 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, and people can sign up at the712initiative.org. The race is Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. This year will feature a 200-meter leprechaun chase for children 10 and under, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Live music, food, drink and other festivities will take place on the 100 Block following the run. The Shamrock Shuffle has been going on since 2012, and this year’s race is presented by TS Bank. More information can be found on The 712 Initiative website and on their Facebook page.

More information about Renegade Bootcamp and Boxing can be found at renegadecb.com.