March 8 Face of the Day: Zach Chipman

Zach Chipman is here to help power the Council Bluffs community.

Chipman, 22, was born in Washington state, but his family moved around a lot during his father’s service in the U.S. Navy. They landed in Nebraska about 12 years ago, and he’s been in the La Vista area ever since. He graduated from Papillion-La Vista South High School in 2018 and then went on to take a temporary labor job. He wanted to be an electrician, but his job at the time wouldn’t let him advance in his career. He then joined a union, and he’s been studying while working as an apprentice electrician for the past two years or so.

Chipman is on the residential team at PowerTech, a residential and commercial electrical and generator service company located in Council Bluffs. He can usually be found roughing in the conduit and feeding wire for new houses being built. He’s also runs power poles that power their jobs sites, and he braved the snow yesterday to keep things flowing for his crew. He said it’s been a great company to work for as he is learning more about his trade to advance in his career.

“It’s been great so far,” he said. “I feel like they really know how to treat their employees right. They give us the tools we need to succeed, and they’re very supportive if we need something.”

Chipman said another thing he enjoys is giving back to the community. He said his crew enjoys working with Habitat for Humanity housing projects, and they also helped get downtown Council Bluffs shining bright this holiday season by running all the lights. He said it’s nice being able to help make the community look good.

Outside of work, Chipman said he’s always looking for new experiences in life. He started playing guitar nearly two years ago, and he’s been enjoying discovering new styles to play. He also likes keeping fit and often hits the gym in the morning before work.

— Joe Shearer