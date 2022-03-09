March 9 Face of the Day: Jocelynn Will

Jocelynn Will had a busy start to her spring break, but now she’s getting some time to herself.

Will, 14, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and she’s currently an eighth-grader at Lewis Central Middle School. She has two older siblings, Caylee and Brayden, who both recently graduated from Lewis Central High School and are now in college.

Jocelynn Will said it’s hard to believe middle school graduation is just a couple months away, and that she’s both excited and nervous about taking the step up to high school. She said some of her friends are a year or two older than her, so they’ll be ready to show her the ropes when she joins them next school year.

Will is active outside the classroom, both physically and artistically. She plays tennis and is also a member of the Lewis Central show choir. She said one thing she’s is looking forward to in high school in competing at a higher level in both regards. As the L.C. trimester ended last week, the school’s show choir teams lit up the stage during the Clash of the Titans competition. According to showchoir.com, 16 mixed groups, 10 women’s groups and 10 middle school groups performed during the event.

Will took some time to enjoy to sunny day Tuesday as she and her mom, Amanda, stopped at Beauty Operators on the 100 Block to get their hair done. She said she’s doing some recharging as she gets ready to take on the end of her eighth grade year. She’s looking forward to closing on chapter out strong before starting another.

— Joe Shearer