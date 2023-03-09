Justino Franco is a fan of socializing and hanging out at Teen Central.

Franco, 16, was born in Council Bluffs but lived in Omaha for a while growing up. He attended Brancroft Elementary School across the river, but his family moved back to the Bluffs during the start of middle school. He attended Lewis Central Middle School and is now a sophomore in high school at LC. He said his high school experience has been good so far and he’s enjoying his time as a Titan.

He said there are new challenges in high school, and he likes working out in the school’s weight room. He played basketball last year and is considering getting into sports later down the road. Outside of school, he recently had his birthday and is now learning the ways of the road with his learner’s permit.

Franco was spotted at the Council Bluffs Public Library yesterday, where he was spending some time after school at Teen Central. Teen Central is a second floor getaway for middle and high school students in the area. The space offers places to socialize, computers to game on or work on homework, free crafting projects and other programming. Wednesday afternoon, Franco and a pal were swinging away while gaming with Teen Central’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality sets. They were playing “Job Simulator,” a game which parodies the workplace experience.

Teen Central welcomes all teens in the area the library serves and is hoping to see you soon. More information can be found at councilbluffslibrary.org.