March 9 Face of the Day: Tamara Pavich
Pavich, Tammy FOTD March 9.jpg

Tammy Pavich

 Courtesy Chris Ruhaak/Heartland Photos and Design

Tamara Pavich moved to Council Bluffs when she was eight years old, first attending Gunn Elementary and then graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School, her dad’s alma mater.

She lived in Honolulu, Hawaii for 10 years, where she earned her Ph.D. in English, but was always homesick for the sound of a train whistle and the sight of a cornfield. Pavich and her husband moved back to the Bluffs in 2008.

Pavich joined the Iowa West Board of Directors in 2016. She currently serves as the secretary/treasurer of the board and is “continually astonished at the wonderful work of the grantees.”

In addition to running a local business with her brother called “Pork Belly Ventures,” Pavich is also heavily involved with the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony.

In her spare time, you can find her on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, walking with friends or riding a bike.

“It’s such a gift to have this beautiful natural corridor right in our own back yard.”

The Iowa West Foundation has channeled $500 million in grants and initiative funding into southwest Iowa through education, economic development, placemaking, and healthy families programs and projects. The nonprofit is committed to improving lives and strengthening communities both now and for future generations. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation

