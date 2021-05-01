May 1 Face of the Day: Deb Spencer

Deb Spencer has been a teacher with Head Start (preschool ages 3 to 5 years) for 30 years in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties.

Spencer loves that parents trust her with their children and enjoys seeing the growth of both children and parents in our program. She thinks it is important Head Start and Early Head Start work together to service the whole family and that children can begin as an infant and continue in our program to their transition to kindergarten.

Spencer is most proud to see her former students all grown up as parents and hearing about their successes in life. Many are now in the workforce as doctors, nurses, and business owners and continue to support the Head Start program. It brings her great satisfaction to have second generation students in her classroom and being able to continue working with their families, knowing she is making a difference in their lives.

This past year has been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spencer has had to challenge herself to learn new skills to accommodate families due to at-home learning. She has researched ideas on YouTube; recorded videos of reading stories for the children; conducted zoom meetings with families; provided mental health support; prepared and delivered activity packets to encourage children to continue learning; and much more.