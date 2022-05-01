May 1 Face of the Day: Kathy Sindelar

Kathy Sindelar is an innovator. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is certainly happy to have her as part of their Jennie Ed family.

Kathy works as a Cardiopulmonary Registered Nurse Care Navigator, a role she helped create seven years ago while working as an RN Health Coach at Methodist Health West in Omaha. Kathy transferred to the Methodist Physicians Clinic Heart Care Center/Pulmonary Medicine at Jennie Edmundson six years ago, bringing her skill set and experience with her to the same position. Prior to joining the Methodist team, Kathy spent 28 years as an inpatient and clinic cardiology/pulmonary Registered Nurse at St. Joes/Creighton University Medical Center

Registered Nurse Care Navigators follow CHF (congestive heart failure) and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients in the outpatient setting who are at risk of readmission, in need of close monitoring, and need further education and guidance. Karen works closely with the cardiologists, pulmonologists, primary care physicians, and inpatient case managers at Methodist Jennie Edmundson to develop and provide care coordination for their patients. Two additional RN Care Navigators have been added over the past four years. Together they follow almost 160 patients.

Kathy grew up the youngest of four siblings in South Omaha. She has been married for 30 years to Russ Sindelar, a respiratory therapist and St. Albert coach. The couple met while both working night shifts at St. Joe/Creighton. They have lived in their home, located on eight acres of land in Honey Creek, Iowa, for the past 29 years. Together they have three children, all of whom are St. Albert graduates.

Russ and Kathy’s two sons, Josh and Jeremy, have both graduated from the University of Iowa. Josh lives in Council Bluffs and is planning a June wedding. Jeremy resides in Las Vegas. Their daughter, Jackie, is a sophomore at Wayne State College and will be starting their nursing program this coming fall.

In her free time, Kathy enjoys working in her flower and vegetable gardens, and does a lot of canning in the fall. She loves to cook authentic Polish recipes for her family, a result of her Polish ancestry.

Kathy is also a volunteer catechist and marriage sponsor at St. Patrick Church in Council Bluffs, and has recently joined the Methodist Jennie Ed Nurse Honor guard.

Thank you, Kathy, for being a valuable and valued member of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson family.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital