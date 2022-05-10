May 10 Face of the Day: Angie Kruger

Hospital services are varied and many. For a lot of people, being ordered to the lab for ‘testing’ brings a tear to one’s eye and a dread to one’s step. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. Just ask Angie Kruger, one of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s lab professionals.

Angie works in the Microbiology Department Laboratory three days a week, but is always willing to pick up more days as needed. Angie loves the flexibility her schedule offers, as it allows her to have a great work/life balance.

The lab at Jennie Edmundson provides many different types of testing. One of the more common tests of late is the test for COVID-19. In her work as a lab professional, Angie also performs a range of other testing from urines to blood, body fluids, respiratory, wounds and stool. The lab also tests for bacteria and viruses, helping to provide answers as to which bacteria is present and what antibiotics a physician might prescribe for effective treatment.

Angie loves the fact that every day is a new day. Although there is some repetition of testing, there are also puzzles to figure out. No two days are the same.

In addition to enjoying her work and her working schedule, Angie enjoys the people she works with.

“A lot of team work goes into each day,” she said.

While busy at work, Angie also has a busy year coming up on a personal level.

“This is my 20th year of work at Jennie Edmundson and my 30th wedding anniversary,” she said. “In addition, my oldest child graduates from Lewis Central next month.”

Angie was born and raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, making her a proud Canadian. Her husband is also Canadian and works for Bunge, a soy processing plant. Together, they have two girls, ages 18 and 16. Vacations most often consistent of going back to Canada to visit family.

“I am a master gardener, but my yard doesn’t necessarily reflect it,” she said. “I volunteer at a community garden that supplies produce to the local food bank, as well as volunteering as a marching band parent at my girls’ school.”

All in all, a very busy and satisfying life. Thank you so much, Angie, for making Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital an important part of it.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital