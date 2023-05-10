“It just takes one person,” said JoAnn Jensen. JoAnn says that “one person” is the reason she became an advocate for mental health awareness.’’

“Preventing one person from being in a mental health crisis is all it takes to keep us going,” she said.

JoAnn, who serves as the Director of Development at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation, joined the Council Bluffs Cares: A Mental Health Awareness Event steering committee in early 2023. Council Bluffs Cares is only in its second year of planning and hosting a mental health awareness event that is open to the public. This year, the event will be held on May 18, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park, downtown Council Bluffs, in conjunction with the Farmers Market.

“My goal in joining this committee was really to help focus on getting the word out about this fantastic event,” JoAnn said. “Every single person can be impacted by mental health, but it still gets a negative connotation, whereas something like cancer does not. We have to spend more of our focus on ending that stigma.”

With over 12 years of experience working in nonprofits and event management, JoAnn knew that this event was something that would be more successful with the involvement of additional organizations and businesses.

“Our steering committee is filled with passionate people working together to improve awareness, provide resource options and support to anyone in our community,” JoAnn said. “Methodist Jennie Edmundson continues to focus on serving the needs of our community and partnering with Sail On and Fly High, CHI-Mercy Council Bluffs along with our other sponsors for this event is just an example of what can be accomplished for the greater good of our community.”

When JoAnn is not volunteering or working, she is busy with her three children and husband.

“My three young children keep my husband and I very busy, but when we aren’t attending kids activities, I am able to do my part-time photography business, read, travel and visit my family in Minnesota,” she said.

“If I can share just one thing to the community about mental health, it is that you never know when you may be impacted by mental health. If you are personally suffering, you are never alone, there is help available,” JoAnn said. “It’s okay to ask for help. And if you know someone struggling with mental health, support them, help them seek care and resources; no one should ever suffer.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one or would like emotional support, call 988. It is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. It is available for everyone, is free and confidential.