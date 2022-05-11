May 11 Face of the Day: Ebba O’Day

Coming to work each day with a good attitude, doing what is required of you, and enjoying the people you work with are credos for what makes a good employee, according to Ebba O’Day. Thank you, Ebba, for being such an employee.

Ebba is a member of the Environmental Services Team at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She has been employed as a Cleaning Technician on the second shift for the last 15 months.

“I’m enjoying working with all the people in EVS,” Ebba said. “It makes for a good day.”

Ebba has two sons, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, Liam, Aidan, and Naomi Rae.

Ebba shares that she loves to go out to eat and try different foods. She spends her free time working in her yard and sewing crafts to share with friends and family. She has also been working on her family history.

When asked where her stellar work ethic has come from, Ebba credited her father.

“Take care of your job like you take care of your family,” her father told her.

“I always think of this when I’m having a bad day,” she said. “It just makes the day better.”

Thank you, Ebba, for sharing yourself with us. We at Methodist Jennie Edmundson appreciate you more than you could know.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital