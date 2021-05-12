May 12 Face of the Day: Cassi Reed

Cassi Reed received her bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State and is the charge nurse in Outpatient Surgery at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She has worked for the Methodist Health System since 2009 and has been full-time at Methodist Jennie Edmundson for the last two years.

In addition to hands-on patient care, Reed’s job involves creating schedules and nursing assignments to prepare patients for surgery, help them through recovery and give them infusions. One of the most rewarding parts of Reed’s job is reassuring patients before their procedures.

“With COVID-19 and visitor restrictions, the nursing staff has become that calming person for patients. I love to visit with patients to find out where they are from and why they chose Jennie,” she said. “You really get to know the ones who come back for different procedures as their health changes.”

Reed has been married to her husband, Brian, for 15 years and they have two daughters, a son and two yellow Labs that are like their kids. They met in college and moved back to Iowa in 2008. Brian is a farmer and they live on an acreage in rural Macedonia. Cassi’s side hustle is “Mama’s Taxi Service,” as all three kids are involved in anything they can do.