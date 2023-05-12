Mary-Beth Roskens lives in southwest Iowa and loves to spend time with her husband, Tim, and their two children: Cody, who just graduated college, and Emily, who is in college.

Mary-Beth is also passionate about spending time outdoors, whether that be hiking, bicycling or camping at her favorite spot, Lake Ahquabi State Park. She also enjoys gardening and trying to grow new things that she has picked out of the seed catalogs.

Mary-Beth is also passionate about mental health and supporting the community she loves.

Mary-Beth is the service intake coordinator and community services supervisor for Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region. SWI MHDS serves nine counties: Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby.

SWI MHDS’s mission is “to provide a responsive and welcoming system of support for overall mental wellness.” Mary-Beth has worked with the county for over 25 years and has been with the MHDS program since it started about eight years ago.

“We collaborate with lots of different agencies in the community and there is lots of opportunity to help others in southwest Iowa,” she said.

Mary-Beth is a Mental Health First Aid Instructor and also connects lots of people to mental health services and care.

Mental health awareness is very important to Mary-Beth.

“Mental health issues touch everyone, whether they realize it or not,” she said.

She wants everyone to know that there is help and hope as well as services and supports available.

She is excited for the Council Bluffs Cares Mental Health Awareness event in Bayliss Park on May 18. The event will be held in conjunction with the Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Mary-Beth will be speaking on a panel at 5:30 p.m.

Mary-Beth says this event is great because “anything that helps promote services and supports is a great thing for our community. There will be lots of different pathways to helping people and that is really neat.”