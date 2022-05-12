May 12 Face of the Day: Melanie Ryan

Melanie Ryan has been the pharmacy director at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for the past 22 years. As such, she and her team of pharmacists provide an invaluable service to their patients, allowing them the opportunity to have their prescriptions filled in-house rather than feeling the need to travel elsewhere. Needless to say, our prescribing physicians could not do their jobs without Melanie and her team being there to provide what they and their patients need in an immediate fashion.

Melanie and her husband, Mike, have three children. Their son, Tommy, lives in Omaha and is planning to relocate to Phoenix this coming summer. Their two daughters, Molly and Maddy, live in Minneapolis. In addition to their three children, Melanie and Tom’s family include their dog, Mabel, and their cat, Piper. Also included in the mix are three grand dogs, Winnie, Junie and Rudy.

Melanie loves to travel in her free time, always needing to have a trip planned as something to look forward to.

When asked what makes a good employee, Melanie responded by saying that someone who comes to work with a positive attitude is essential, especially during stressful times such as the last couple of years. In addition, a good employee needs to be adaptive to change. In health care, an employee is to make the patient the priority, always.

“I try to see the good or positive in any situation,” Melanie said. “I believe there is always a silver lining somewhere.”

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital