May 13 Face of the Day: Angela Elam

Angela Elam has been a hospital pharmacist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since 2002. She is a high school graduate of Lewis Central who received her Bachelor’s degree in genetics from the University of Kansas and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Elam is part of a care team that includes physicians, nurses, therapists, dietitians, social workers, case managers and others. Her duties on the team include recommending, verifying and monitoring medication dosages, routes, therapeutic response and side effects of medications for each patient to ensure they are getting the treatment they need. She also plays an important role in discharging patients by providing education to patients and their families and reviewing and confirming that all medications are prescribed correctly and are accessible to the patient.

“The most rewarding part of my job is the relationships I have built and continue to build at Jennie," Elam said. "It is an honor to be able to help the people in our community live healthier lives by making sure our patients receive safe, appropriate and effective medication therapy.”