May 13 Face of the Day: Garry Nordhues

“Don’t smoke, I have enough patients already!” jokes Garry Nordhues. Or is he really joking?

Garry is an advanced respiratory therapist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, a career that has spanned eight years. While his job, according to Garry, is to “solve problems for his bosses of the day,” he finds himself engaged in many aspects of respiratory care.

In addition to patient care, which includes assisting patients in avoiding respiratory failure, Garry is also involved in inventory issues and salesmanship. For Garry and the entire Respiratory Care Team, doing their jobs with kindness is of utmost importance.

Garry comes from a large family, being the sixth of seven children. His dad sold heavy equipment in addition to crafting custom hydraulic equipment. His mom was a government employee.

“We also have a lot of medical people in the family,” said Garry.

Personally, Garry has had the honor of raising seven basset hounds over the course of his life. He is currently loving up on twin sister bassets.

Garry belongs to the Omaha Frontrunners/Walkers Club, where he says he has had the opportunity to meet over 1,000 people. He also spends a good amount of time working on his rental properties and laundromat in Bellevue, Nebraska.

When asked what, in his opinion, makes a good employee, Garry responded by saying that being open minded and caring are essential.

“Life is about helping others,” he said.

Thank you, Garry, for being a helping and caring member of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital family.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital