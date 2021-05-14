May 14 Face of the Day: Diane Brockman

Diane Brockman is a secretary/technician in the Imaging Department at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where she has worked for the last 25 years.
She received a diploma in early childhood development and taught special education in a couple of daycare settings before being lured to Jennie Edmundson by her sister-in-law, who worked in the lab.
Brockman’s primary responsibilities include checking patients in and taking them where they need to go for their exams — but no two days ever seem to be alike.
“I am constantly wheeling patients in and out of the nooks and crannies of the hospital and talking about how much things have changed. Because I live in a small town, I am able to connect with a lot of our patients due to the rural communities we live in,” she said. “This is the most rewarding part of my job.”
Having been in her position the longest of anyone in her department, she serves as a resource to her coworkers and is humbled that people feel like they can talk to her about anything.
Brockman has been married to her husband, Byron, for 33 years and together they have two children, Amber and Cory. Cory has special needs and resides at the Glenwood Resource Center.
“We’re fortunate to have this facility in our community. Cory has always received great care there,” Diane said.
Diane and Byron were blessed with their first grandchild in February and Diane is completely over the moon.
When Brockman isn’t working — including her lunch breaks — you will find her reading. She also enjoys working Sudoku puzzles and fishing. Diane is kind, fun loving and optimistic. She believes in treating people the way you would like to be treated and strives each day to be the best version of herself.
Please join the Jennie Edmundson Foundation in thanking its health care heroes. If you would like to honor a health care worker at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, consider making a gift to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. To learn more about the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, or to make a donation, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital