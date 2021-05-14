May 14 Face of the Day: Diane Brockman

Diane Brockman is a secretary/technician in the Imaging Department at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where she has worked for the last 25 years.

She received a diploma in early childhood development and taught special education in a couple of daycare settings before being lured to Jennie Edmundson by her sister-in-law, who worked in the lab.

Brockman’s primary responsibilities include checking patients in and taking them where they need to go for their exams — but no two days ever seem to be alike.

“I am constantly wheeling patients in and out of the nooks and crannies of the hospital and talking about how much things have changed. Because I live in a small town, I am able to connect with a lot of our patients due to the rural communities we live in,” she said. “This is the most rewarding part of my job.”

Having been in her position the longest of anyone in her department, she serves as a resource to her coworkers and is humbled that people feel like they can talk to her about anything.

Brockman has been married to her husband, Byron, for 33 years and together they have two children, Amber and Cory. Cory has special needs and resides at the Glenwood Resource Center.