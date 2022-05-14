May 14 Face of the Day: Karen Amsberry

“So many things can make for a good employee, but in my opinion desire, accountability, patience, and teamwork tops the list,” said Karen Amsberry, a member of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital family.

Karen serves Methodist Jennie Ed as an infection preventionist. As such, she is responsible for tracking, surveying, investigating, reporting and providing education regarding communicable diseases, health care acquired and community onset. Infection prevention is part of the Quality Department at Jennie Ed.

Karen has served her communities for 24 years as a registered nurse. She has spent the last eight years as an infection preventionist, and has been employed at Methodist Jennie Ed for the past ten months.Karen is married to her high school sweetheart. As this is a second marriage for both her and her husband, they share between them seven children and four granddaughters, with a fifth granddaughter on the way.

Five of the seven children are grown, having graduated from college and/or attending graduate school. All five are either married or engaged to be married.

The two “cabooses” are in 10th and 11th grade in high school. Both are very active in sports, band and choir. She and her husband also have a beloved golden retriever named Einstein, who is absolutely adored.

“It has been said that he is my favorite ‘child’,” Karen laughed.

Most of Karen’s free time revolves around her children’s activities. In the spring, Karen can be found at high school track meets throughout Nebraska. The autumn finds her traveling almost every weekend to either cross country venues or high school softball fields. In the summertime, Karen travels most weekends to softball tournaments, where she delights in watching her daughter do what she loves to do.

Although her free time is currently limited, Karen has been involved in such activities as running obstacle courses, “jeepin” and playing softball, volleyball and family tag football.

“Yearly family vacations to the beach are a must,” Karen added.

“I cannot think of anything more important to me than the wellbeing of my children and grandchildren,” said Karen. “The most important job that I have is being a mom and a MiMi,” she added. “I do have to admit that being a MiMi (grandma) is so much more fun and comes with zero stress!”

In closing, Karen shared that finding humor in everyday situations is of great value. She is grateful for the ability to chase her dreams. Most recently, Karen has realized that holistic health is a key factor in her life.

“I view it as a journey and a work in progress,” she said. “I try to remember to celebrate the little things in life and make as many memories as possible. I also place a very high value on GOOD chocolate.”