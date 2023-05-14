Mark Shoemaker is the current president of the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Board of Directors and is tasked with promoting destinations, attractions, restaurants and hotels in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.

As the executive director for Pottawattamie Conservation, he is passionate about promoting the outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities in the area and working on conservation efforts to preserve and protect the Loess Hills. The Pottawattamie Conservation parks welcome visitors from all over the globe to learn about and experience western Iowa’s unique landform and ecosystem.

The Pottawattamie Conservation recreation areas include Arrowhead, Botna Bend, Hitchcock Nature Center, Narrows River Park, Old Town Park and Mt. Crescent Ski Area.

Shoemaker believes that tourism is essential to the success and growth of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. With our quality events, attractions and passionate community members, he finds working in the travel and tourism industry very rewarding.

Last week was National Travel & Tourism Week, and Mark recommends visiting places like Hitchcock Nature Center, Fairmount Park and Vincent Bluff State Preserve to experience the Loess Hills firsthand.

After spending the day unleashing the great outdoors, he recommends eating at Primo’s Mexican Restaurant or The Porch. He also encourages you to check out UNleashCB.com to celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week by being a tourist in your backyard!