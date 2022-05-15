May 15 Face of the Day: Alicia Whitehill

Alicia is a special kind of health care provider, and we at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital are very grateful to have her as part of our family.

Alicia began her career at Jennie Edmundson on the Patient Care Unit, or PCU, as a CNA in 2016 while attending nursing school. After graduating with her degree in nursing, Alicia spent a year working as a Registered Nurse at one of the larger hospitals in Omaha. She returned to Methodist Jennie Ed a year later, where she has spent the last three and a half years.

In the spring of 2020, with the COVID surge looming, Alicia felt called to advance her skills and expand her career by going outside of her comfort zone. She applied for a position in the Intensive Care Unit, commonly known as the ICU.

“Jennie’s ICU is a special place to work because I am surrounded by some of the most knowledgeable, compassionate, and supportive nurses I have ever met,” she said. “I’ve learned and grown so much, and the critical care setting gives me an opportunity to care for my patients’ and their families’ every need,” she went on to say.

In addition to her duties at Jennie Ed, Alicia is a full-time student at Nebraska Methodist College seeking a Master of Science and Nursing degree. In her free time, she likes to paint, and is into gaming. She also likes to be “the fun auntie to kids of my friends and family.”

Alicia is recently married and is a crazy fur-mom to “two spoiled doggos and two pampered kitties.”

When asked what, in her opinion, makes a good co-worker, Alicia felt that someone who strives to make the day better for everyone around them was invaluable. “When you put out patience, kindness, or a helping hand, it will always come back to you,” she added.

She finished by saying that she has a strong passion for public health, mission work, and disaster relief. “I am hoping to use my degree to strengthen the community around Jennie,” she said. “This coming year I am taking advantage of some awesome volunteer opportunities here in the metro and abroad,” she concluded.

Thank you, Alicia, for sharing your time and talents here at Methodist Jennie Ed. You are, to be sure, greatly appreciated.