May 15 Face of the Day: Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is the lead plant engineer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and has worked there a total of 13 years between his two terms of service.

The hospital’s heating and cooling system is comprised of boilers, chillers and air handlers and it is the responsibility of the plant engineers to keep everything running. Because the air handler is distributing heat and air conditioning created by the boilers and chillers, there are a lot of moving parts that require constant maintenance and repair.

The best part of Campbell’s day is meeting people -- and he knows no strangers. He always has a smile on his face and regularly goes out of his way to make sure he is doing everything possible to keep the patients and staff comfortable from a temperature standpoint. This can be especially tricky during the transition from cold to warm weather and vice versa.

Campbell served as an MM3 in the U.S. Navy for four years, working in the engine room on the USS Cook (FF-1083). He has been married for five years to his wife, Sheila, who he met at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Together they have five children and four grandchildren. When he isn’t working, Howard likes to travel, spend time with his family and watch TV.