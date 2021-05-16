May 16 Face of the Day: Kristin Rosado

Kristin Rosado is a egistered nurse on the ortho/neuro floor at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Rosado got her first degree in interior design. After being the assistant director of a preschool, managing a restaurant and being a stay-at-home mom, she went back to school and got her nursing degree from the Watts School of Nursing in Durham, N.C.

Rosado works the 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. shift, some nights as the charge nurse and others working the floor — two roles she thoroughly enjoys. Rosado’s true passion is in helping others.

“I find joy in bringing a smile to my patients’ faces when they are at their worst,” she said. “I love educating them and helping bring them comfort with their treatment plans. I enjoy watching them heal, improve and get discharged.”

Rosado and her son and daughter moved from Durham to Council Bluffs two and a half years ago.

“We feel at home in Council Bluffs and appreciate the community. I love being a nurse and feel I have found what I was meant to do with my life,” she said. “God has walked with me and my family through many difficult times and we are grateful for the life we have and pray we can make a difference in the lives of others.”