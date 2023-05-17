Amy Parker is the owner and head chef of The Back Forty Bar and Grill in Macedonia. She has owned and operated this community gathering place for four years. The restaurant is known for their delicious homemade lunch specials, burgers, and live music performances.

“We’re a small-town bar and grill that takes the time to do things right,” Amy said.

During National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13), the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on their website and social media channels that The Back Forty won the Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Award for the best restaurant in Pottawattamie County. These awards are given to the business that received the most online nominations and votes from the public earlier this spring.

Amy thanks her loyal customers and staff for nominating and voting for her restaurant. She says that the relationships she has built with her customers keep her coming back to work every day, and she loves it when people from outside the community come to enjoy a meal at The Back Forty. They frequently have people driving from surrounding communities like Council Bluffs, Omaha and Shenandoah.

When she isn’t busy running the restaurant, Amy enjoys taking her daughter to Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park or enjoying a concert at Stir Concert Cove.

When asked what she believes Pottawattamie County’s hidden gems are, she mentioned the Grist Mill Theater in Macedonia and the Dreamland Theatre in Carson.