May 17 Face of the Day: Sandy Green

Not all of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s employees can be found gracing the hallways and offices of the building each day. However, the old adage “out of sight, out of mind” is not applicable in any of these situations. Let me introduce you to Sandy Green, care management coordinator and program director of the Caring for Our Community project.

Sandy has worked remotely for Jennie Edmundson in this full-time position for the past eight years.

“I have seen much growth and outreach in the program during this time,” she said.

CFOC is based at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and is available throughout southwest Iowa at no cost.

Created in 2012, CFOC connects people in need with community health and behavioral health experts. CFOC experts will help in finding appropriate health care, the accessing of existing community resources, obtaining health-related education and affordable medications, and navigating the health care exchange for all who qualify.

In her role, Sandy is responsible for promoting positive relations when working with people and the CFOC project. She serves as a liaison to various community clients and organizations.

“I draw on detailed work plans, essential and accurate data, reporting, and activities needed to successfully manage and complete the project and the various activities and responsibilities I have in my position at Jennie,” Sandy said.

Sandy, her husband and youngest daughter immigrated to the United States in August of 2010. They are South African by birth. Her family has lived in South Africa since the 1790s, her husband’s family since the 1820s and 1920s.

Sandy and her husband have three daughters, two of whom are in the states. Their eldest daughter is a medical doctor living and working in South Africa.

Sandy’s middle daughter is a triathlete and certified Triathlon, Swimming, and Athletics coach. They live and farm in Iowa and have five children. Her youngest daughter is a professional writer who lives and works in Chicago.

We here at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital thank you, Sandy, for being a part of our family.

For further information regarding the Caring For Our Community Project, please call Sandy Green at 712-308-3498 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital