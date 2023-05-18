Brianne Duede is the city administrator clerk for Carson, Iowa. She has been an employee of the city for almost 23 years and is responsible for making things run smoothly in the community, whether assisting citizens, city council members or the mayor.

Brianne says the people of her community keep her returning to work daily, and she loves helping citizens’ visions become a reality.

When Brianne isn’t busy serving the Carson community, she enjoys weekend brunch at 712 eat + drink in Council Bluffs and spending time on the Historic 100 Block of West Broadway, where she shops at one of her favorite boutiques, Dusted Charm.

She mentioned the Dreamland Theatre in Carson when asked what she believes is a hidden gem in Pottawattamie County. The theater has been around since 1921 and offers an affordable experience for community members and visitors from the surrounding area.

“It’s so nice to see our downtown full of cars and life on the weekends. It brings us a lot of community pride,” Brianne said.

The Dreamland Theatre, originally opened in 1921, is owned and operated by the Carson Business Club as a nonprofit organization, and community volunteers keep the place running. Movies are shown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

During National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13), the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on their website and social media channels that the Dreamland Theatre won the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award for the best attraction in Pottawattamie County. These awards are given to the business that received the most online nominations and votes from the public earlier this spring.

To learn more about the Dreamland Theatre and their upcoming showing schedule, visit them on Facebook.