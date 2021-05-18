May 18 Face of the Day: Marcy Lucas

Marcy Lucas is a room service representative at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She has worked for the Methodist Health System for more than 42 years and has been at Jennie Edmundson for the last four years.

One of Lucas’ primary responsibilities is to make sure all faxed special orders are put into the system and recorded for meals to ensure each patient is adhering to any dietary restrictions. When a patient calls in, she pulls up their dietary restrictions and works with them to make food choices that are appetizing and appropriate.

The most rewarding part of Lucas’ job is talking to patients, which she does when she delivers trays and helps get them set up. You will also find Marcy greeting the staff and visitors while she runs the register during the busy times in the cafeteria.

Lucas credits her parents, Kenneth and Arlene Hilger, for helping to shape her into the friendly and caring person she is today — traits she sees in her daughters, Janelle and Jestina. When she isn’t working, Lucas loves to go fishing, take long walks and crochet. She also has a great sense of humor and joked that someday she might call in and say her arm is in a cast — “a fishing cast” — though she’ll leave that part out.