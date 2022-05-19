May 19 Face of the Day: Daisy Doll

Daisy Doll has a vital role at work. Serving as director of smiles, she knows how important it is make visitors and fellow employees feel welcomed.

“I come in to the office almost every day wagging my tail and greeting people with a toy in my mouth,” Daisy relayed to us humans. “That’s when I see the smiles and my tail wags even more.”

Daisy works at Doll Distributing, a family-owned, third generation company in Council Bluffs, focused on being the best beverage distributor in the region by providing top notch service to their customers.

Daisy will tell you one of the best reasons she likes working at Doll Distributing is because of the company’s involvement in the local community. For instance, Doll Distributing is a sponsor of the Council Bluffs Cares Mental Health event happening today from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Bayless Park.

“I’m a dog so I like parks,” said Daisy. “The event today is especially exciting because my owner says the focus of the event is very important—spreading awareness about mental health issues.”

Daisy and the Doll Distributing family lost someone to suicide. So, their commitment to helping others struggling with mental illness is a priority. The Council Bluffs Cares event is a perfect fit to spread the message that mental health is treatable. The event’s goal is aimed at reducing the stigma associated with mental illness and raising awareness of mental health issues impacting people living in Council Bluffs and surrounding communities. Resources and health care professionals at the inaugural event will be available to help individuals in a safe, stigma-free setting.

When asked what she feels is a broad issue with mental health, Daisy says it’s that people are afraid to talk about mental illness. “The perception is that dealing with anxiety, depression, stress and sadness is a weakness and people put on a front so others think everything is okay and they can handle everything,” said Daisy. “But in reality, everything is not okay and they need help.”

At Doll Distributing, Daisy sees first hand her owner’s commitment to helping others get the support they need if they’re struggling and feeling overwhelmed from time to time.

“We just want everyone to know it’s okay to ask for help from a professional, a friend, a family member—anyone you can confide in—and talk about what you’re feeling,” said Daisy.

Thank you Daisy and Doll Distributing for your efforts to help raise awareness about mental health issues in our community. For information about Council Bluffs Cares Mental Health event today, visit https://www.councilbluffsiowa.com/events/details/council-bluffs-care-mental-health-awareness-event-2820.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital