Melissa Kephart is the housekeeping manager at Ameristar Casino Hotel. She has worked in the hospitality industry for ten years and loves that every day brings her something new, whether a new challenge or opportunity.

“We have a great team at Ameristar that works really well together,” said Melissa.

When Melissa isn’t working, she enjoys hiking outdoors at the Lewis & Clark Historical Monument and Fairmount Park. She also loves spending the day at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo.

When asked where visitors should go for their next Council Bluffs weekend getaway, Melissa mentioned Ameristar Casino Hotel. With the Sportsbook, various restaurants like Bella’s Bakery & Café and Amerisports Bar, and the hotel, there’s a ton to do in one location.

During National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13), the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on their website and social media channels that Ameristar Casino Hotel won the Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Award for the best hotel in Pottawattamie County. These awards are given to the business that received the most online nominations and votes from the public earlier this spring.

To learn more about Ameristar Casino Hotel or to book your next getaway, visit their website.